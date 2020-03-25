Johnny Clegg Tribute Show confirm new dates

South African musician and anthropologist Johnny Clegg had the special quality of being able to unite people across all backgrounds and generations with his music. His music has always been a beacon of hope and inspiration and in a time when South Africans and the world need it the most, the lyrics to Great Heart stand true. This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement for South Africa’s lockdown for 21 days to curb the spread of the coronavirus. In a fitting tribute to one of the musical icons in South African music history, the "Johnny Clegg Tribute Show", featuring some of South Africa’s top performers, has been moved up to July 18 at the Emmarentia Botanical Gardens, which also marks the anniversary of his passing. Johnny Clegg captured the hearts of a nation and the tribute concert will feature fellow musicians that will commemorate his life and his musical career. There will also be a dance tribute performed by dancers from Zululand and the local hostels.

Jenny Clegg says: “Jesse, Jaron and I are incredibly excited and proud to be able to celebrate Johnny’s life with a day of music and togetherness.

"For someone who was so passionate about human connection and the role of music, art and culture, this event embraces and celebrates who he was and what his legacy stands for. We are humbled by how many incredible artists are participating in honouring his memory and we look forward to sharing this special day with you in the spirit of the Great Heart.”

Money will be raised at the event for the Click Foundation, supporting "The Friends of Johnny Clegg" charity which was established with Johnny in December 2018.

Nicola Harris, CEO, Click Foundation comments: "Johnny represented all that is great about South Africa, leading from the front he used his music to show how social barriers and prejudice can be broken.

"He recognised that education was a key component of a brighter, non-racial future for all South Africans. We are honoured to have had his support and to carry his legacy forward in the work that we do implementing online English literacy programmes in underprivileged primary schools across the country. We are thrilled to be a beneficiary of his Tribute concert and look forward to celebrating his life on the day”.

The primary focus of the Click Foundation is the implementation of an online phonetics-based English literacy programme in over 160 underprivileged primary schools, reaching more than 100 000 learners.

The programme offers young learners the opportunity to work at their own pace through fun and exciting activities, navigating their learning journey by means of technology. In doing so, they not only address the literacy crisis but also equip young learners with the technological skills required for future success in our digital-first world.

Furthermore, they have created over 350 jobs for youth facilitators from the communities surrounding their schools. www.clickfoundation.co.za

Tickets for Johnny Clegg – The Tribute Show are available from Computicket