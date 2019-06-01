Joyous Celebration. Picture: Supplied

Gospel ensemble Joyous Celebration stamped their authority as best sellers when they took home two awards on Friday night – for Best Selling DVD for Joyous Celebration 22 “All For You” and Best Selling Artist for the same. Black Coffee’s “Drive” featuring David Guetta and Delilah Montagu took home the Best Collaboration award.

Other big name winners of the night were Nathi “Iphupha Labantu” for Best African Adult Contemporary Album; Zonke “L.O.V.E” for Best R&B/Soul Album; Nakhane “You Will Not Die” for Best Alternative Album; Bokani Dyer Trio “Neo Native” for Best Jazz Album; Ard Matthews “Impossible Machines” for Best Adult Contemporary Album; and Coenie de Villiers “Pure Coenie” for Beste Kontemporere Musiek Album.

We Will Worship’s “Seasons Volume 1” scooped the Best Contemporary Faith Album. Remix of the Year award was taken by Zakwe for “Sebentin” by Cassper Nyovest, HHP, Blaklez, Kwesta and Musiholiq; while Black Dillinger “Mavara is King” won Best Reggae Album.

On the technical front, Vusi Nova’s “Manyan-nyan” earned Robin Walsh the Best Engineered Album gong, while Robin Kohl’s work on Cassper Nyovest’s “Fill Up Orlando Stadium” was awarded the Best Live Audio Visual Recording of the Year. Nasty C’s “Strings and Bling” by Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, Sipho Dlamini and Collin Gayle was declared the Best Produced Album of the Year; and Jeremy Loops’ “Gold” by Robert Smith won the Music Video of the Year award.

Tanzania’s bongo flava musician Diamond Platnumz’s won Rest of Africa Award for his album “A Boy From Tandale.”

Hosted by radio and TV personality Hulisani Ravele, with some of the biggest names in entertainment, media, radio and television handing out the SAMA25 trophies during the Industry awards night. It was a celebratory affair with performers like Tholwana, Bokani Dyer Trio and Simmy, who kept the audience in the Superbowl of Sun City on their feet with their scintillating tunes and warm melodies.

Commented Nhlanhla Sibisi, RiSA CEO: “Last night was a perfect celebration of the best we have in our country. A hearty congratulations to all the winners as well as the nominees. The night went very well and we look forward to tonight with the broadcast ceremony”.

MEC for the sponsors, Department of Arts, Culture, Sports and Recreation Tsotso Thlapi, said “The first night set the right tone for SAMA25. Congratulations to tonight's winners. The performances and the whole vibe was even more electrifying than I had expected”.

The SAMA25 takes place on Friday, 31 May and Saturday, 1 June in Sun City, North West province. It will be broadcast live on June 1 on SABC1 at 8pm. Tickets to the show are available at Ticket Pro for R415

Winners list