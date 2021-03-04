Judith Sephuma prepares to serenade fans in online JazzFix series

The queen of Afrojazz, Judith Sephuma, is ready to set the stage alight at JazzFix, a new virtual series of music concerts, which is the brainchild of the producers of the award-winning Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF). Sephuma is the second artist to be showcased this March, following a successful debut by South Africa’s legendary guitarist and Grammy Award-nominated artist, Jonathan Butler. His show took place on February 27. Hosted by radio and television personality Unathi Nkayi, the never-before-seen showcase will feature Sephuma’s sold-out 2017 performance at the Cape Town Jazz Festival. Commenting on the show, the Limpopo-born singer enthused: “I’m thrilled to be part of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival’s JazzFix online series.

“It was a joy reliving my 2017 performance and I’m excited to share the performance with you again online and of course my wonderful conversation with host Unathi.”

Since the release of her triple platinum-status debut album titled “A Cry, A Smile, A Dance” in 2001, Sephuma has attracted interest and acclaim from jazz, Afrosoul and gospel music lovers the world over.

Her collaborations include one with Michael Bolton, singing the old classic “Over the Rainbow”, and another with Kenny G on her “A Cry, A Smile, A Dance” album.

“We had fantastic feedback from the first show and this second show with Judith Sephuma is set to be another great online experience.

Judith is a master in her class and it’s an honour for us to share her incredible performance at the jazz festival with online audiences throughout the world. This is a show not to be missed,” commented festival director Billy Domingo.

Tickets for Judith Sephuma’s JazzFix performance are on sale now at Computicket for R80.

The one-hour show premieres on Saturday, March 27, at 8pm and viewers will have 48 hours of unlimited views.