Judy Jay hangs up her headphones, quits being a DJ
South African female DJ Judy Jay is calling it quits.
On Monday morning, Jay, whose real name is Judy Mahlatji, released a statement to announce her exit as a DJ.
“Out of the almost three years of my professional career, I was fortunate enough to be surrounded by so much love and a solid support structure, and that is what contributed hugely to my success, and for this, I will forever be grateful,” said Judy Jay.
She thanked her family for the undivided support and for always being there for her.
Jay showed appreciation to all the brands that helped her in building a successful career as a DJ.
“To Diesel, Sportscene, Drums Radio, YFM, Deeptown Jozi and those that I forgot to mention, thank you for contributing highly to my progress as a DJ.
“To all the promoters who booked me, thank you for believing in my craft. I truly loved and enjoyed travelling all over the country to showcase my talent.
“Most importantly, to my supporters and fans, thank you so much for all the love you’ve shown me. Without you, there wouldn’t have been Judy Jay.”
Read the full statement below:
Judy Jay won the first edition of Diesel Denim Friday (DDF). South Africans showed her love on her first DDF appearance and have been rooting for her throughout the competition.
And when she finally won, she was ecstatic.
“I am truly overwhelmed and excited about this. At the same time, I am so grateful to have come out on top of this one because Diesel has, for a very long time, been my favourite brand.
“I honestly do not take any of this for granted and truly feel blessed. This couldn't have been possible without all the love surrounding me from my close ones but most importantly, my fans as well. I love them so much. Thank you so much,” she said at the time.
In September this year, Jay was appointed as one of the “Super Hero” DJs to mentor the emerging DJ in the upcoming DDF.