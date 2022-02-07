Judy Jay to return after quitting being a DJ

Two months after announcing she was leaving the music industry, local DJ Judy Jay has announced her return. On Monday morning, she released a statement apologising – to herself and her supporters – for her decision to leave the music business. In it, she explained the reason for the original decision.

"I AM SO SORRY. Not only to myself for doing what I did and actually thinking that the music in me would just fade away, I AM SO SORRY to you my fellow supporter/follower for letting you down the way I did," she wrote. Almost two months ago, Jay, whose real name is Judy Mahlatji, released a statement announcing she was quitting as a DJ.

She explains that her decision to leave the music industry was due to her state of mental health and because she was suffering from anxiety. "IN ALL HONESTY. I am going through the most. I am suffering from a mental issue and anxiety and I thought leaving it all to go deal with it, away from the music, would help, but instead it made things worse,” she explained. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Judy Jay (@judyjaysa) In her latest statement, Judy said she has now returned to where she belongs and will be allowing music to be a part of her journey.