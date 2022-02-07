Judy Jay to return after quitting being a DJ
Two months after announcing she was leaving the music industry, local DJ Judy Jay has announced her return.
On Monday morning, she released a statement apologising – to herself and her supporters – for her decision to leave the music business. In it, she explained the reason for the original decision.
"I AM SO SORRY. Not only to myself for doing what I did and actually thinking that the music in me would just fade away,
I AM SO SORRY to you my fellow supporter/follower for letting you down the way I did," she wrote.
Almost two months ago, Jay, whose real name is Judy Mahlatji, released a statement announcing she was quitting as a DJ.
She explains that her decision to leave the music industry was due to her state of mental health and because she was suffering from anxiety.
"IN ALL HONESTY. I am going through the most. I am suffering from a mental issue and anxiety and I thought leaving it all to go deal with it, away from the music, would help, but instead it made things worse,” she explained.
In her latest statement, Judy said she has now returned to where she belongs and will be allowing music to be a part of her journey.
Judy Jay won the first edition of Diesel Denim Friday (DDF). South Africans loved her first DDF appearance and have been rooting for her throughout the competition.
Jay was also appointed one of the “Super Hero” DJs to mentor the emerging DJ in the coming DDF competition.