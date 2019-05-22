Kabelo Mabalane. Picture: Instagram

The self self-proclaimed 'pantsula for life' Kabelo Mabalane of the TKZee fam has launched his own fitness and wellness centre, Kumo Life SA in Sandton. The kwaito star has for years been an advocate and a champion of a clean and active lifestyle since he opened up about his battle with drug abuse over 17 years ago.

Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, the fitness fanatic shared the exciting news.

"It was all a dream! @kumolifesa is FINALLY here. Come see us for running technical gear,running assessments and all things health and wellness related. 1 Stan Rd(off Grayston) Sandton," he wrote.

Congratulatory messages from the likes of locals fellow musicians Cassper Nyovest aka Mufasa, DJ Sbu and Khuli Chana soon started flooded his timeline.

"Wow wow wow wow!!!! Such a king!!!! A legend!!! A trend setter!!!! Congrats and thank you for the inspiration and the wisdom you share through your journey!!! O NTJA!!!,wrote Mufasa.

"Congratulations bro," added Sbu.

"Living Icon", commented Khuli Chana.

In his book, "I Ran For My Life," Kabelo talks about his childhood, his complicated relationship with his father, his successful music career and his battle with substance abuse among things.

In 2013, he was the host of the Mzansi Magic reality show "Kabelo's Bootcamp", where participants compete against each other in varying physical and psychological challenges with the hope of losing the most weight and conquering their personal trials at the end.

TKZee is among the three Life Time Achievement receipt at this year's South African Music Awards, taking place in Sun City on June 1.

In the 1990s, the trio pioneered a sound so unique in the process rewriting South Africa’s music history books by becoming the biggest selling kwaito group.

They gave local audiences classics such as "Palalafala" and "Shibobo." In 1999, TKZee experienced their biggest night at the SAMAs when they scooped five awards including Best Duo/Group and Best Kwaito Album, a record they held on to for years.



