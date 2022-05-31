Kabza De Small set to finally release ‘I Am The King of Amapiano’ Vol 2

It’s been three years since amapiano pioneer Kabza De Small declared himself the king of amapiano before proceeding to prove this statement beyond a reasonable doubt with a scorching run that included the release of his magnum opus album, appropriately titled “I Am The King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust”. Released in 2020, that album solidified his place as the genre’s premier producer, topping even his partner in crime DJ Maphorisa who has himself admitted that he turned to Kabza for guidance when he first embarked on his amapiano voyage.

Since then, the “Sponono” hitmaker has cleaned up at the South African Music Awards (Samas), toured the continent and beyond as the genre has taken off, and overseen the successful launch of his label Piano Hub, which is home to acts such Young Stunna. Now, after a relatively quiet two years in terms of musical output (by his standards), Kabza, on Sunday night, announced that his upcoming album, “KOA 2: Part 1”, is set to drop on June 16. “KOA Il Part 1 finally ready. Pre-order is live and we dropping 6 singles from the album TOMORROW. Makhosi Amakhulu,” he shared on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kabza De Small🇳🇵 (@kabelomotha_) On Monday, Kabza announced that a pre-order of the album that included six new singles, was immediately available on Apple Music and other digital stores. These singles include “Khusela”, featuring Msaki and Bathini and Artwork Sounds by his protégé, Young Stunna. Anticipation for the album has been at a fever pitch on Twitter.

One fan, @motlatsomakgob1 is already obsessed with it. “What kabza did on this album neh ❤🥺🔥This is a masterpiece struu..I can't get over it 🙆‍♀️🙌 Kabza is the King.” What kabza did on this album neh ❤🥺🔥This is a masterpiece struu..I can't get over it 🙆‍♀️🙌



Kabza is the King ❤👑 — Motlatso Makgobatlou (@MotlatsoMakgob1) May 30, 2022 “Nah this new Kabza. 😭😭 I need the whole thing already,” added @inkunzemabala.

