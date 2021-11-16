Kelly Khumalo releases live version of her brilliant album ‘The Voice of Africa’

Afropop star Kelly Khumalo last week hosted her closest friends and select media in an intimate preview of the live version of her brilliant 2020 album, “The Voice of Africa”. The premiere was held at Ster Kinekor in Rosebank.

The official release of the live album also coincided with the celebration of the one-year anniversary of the release of the studio album. “The Voice of Africa” was a commercial success, with the first single “Empini” reaching double platinum status. The second single “Esiphambanweni” has been certified gold. On the live album, which was recorded in front of a live audience, Khumalo’s band delivers sprawling solos, while she delivers her typically flawless vocal runs.

The live album showcases Khumalo’s vocal prowess on some of the album’s best tracks, including the lead single “Undithatha Kancinci (Live)”, “Lashona Nini (Live)” and “Kunyukela (Live)”. The live album also features experimentation with elements of maskandi and traditional folk music, as well as gospel. Khumalo recently received three AFRIMMA nominations off the back of “The Voice of Africa’s” success.