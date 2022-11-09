Kelly Khumalo releases the lead single to her eagerly anticipated album, ‘From A God To A King’

Following months of building anticipation, Kelly Khumalo has finally released the lead single to her upcoming album, “From A God To A King”. Titled “Bazokhuluma”, which aptly translates to “they will talk”, the new single features rapper Zakwe and afro pop singer Mthunzi.

Fans had been asking for the song to be released since Khumalo first teased it on her Instagram a few weeks ago. She had also previously performed the single at her recent “From A God To A King” tour. The core message behind the song is that people will talk and be critical of you no matter what you do but she chooses to live her life to the fullest regardless of what people think or have to say about her.

“’Bazokhuluma’ will definitely be a December hit,” Khumalo said in a press statement. “Working with Zakwe and Mthunzi has been so amazing and this song is a perfect transition to welcome the upcoming album. A King does not bother himself with what other people have to say, he just reigns, and this song describes the magnitude of this.” The album follows Khumalo’s critically and commercially successful album, “The Voice of Africa”. Earlier this year, the album was certified gold, while her smash hit single “Empini” went 4 x platinum.

After months of grabbing the headlines through her reality show, “Life With Kelly Khumalo” and the simultaneous publicity surrounding the Senzo Meyiwa murder case, in which she has allegedly been implicated, the show came to a dramatic end with an explosive finale last month. The final episode saw the sharp-tongued singer end her friendship with her best friend Wanda Baloyi after the two got into an emotional and heated exchange. This came after her fall-out with her previous bestie, Brenda Mtambo, in the previous season.

