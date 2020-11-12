Kelly Khumalo's 'Esphambanweni' hits the number 1 spot on 3 charts

South African songbird Kelly Khumalo has a lot to celebrate this week. The singer turned 36 years old on Wednesday, November 11 and on November 12, her song “Esphambanweni” hit two millions views on YouTube and is the number one gospel song in the country. According to the Othority, the song took the number one spot in the 100 Chart, Afro 20 Chart and the Gospel 10 Chart. Khumalo took to Instagram to post about her success. She wrote: “#EMPINI⚔️ reaches 2Million Views No1 song in the country #ESPHAMBANWENI⛪️ being the no1 Gospel Song in the Country Lord thank you for life and your Continuous blessings #TVOA🐆 #3No1s #11/11 @othoritysa 🙏🏾.”

Her fans congratulated her on her success and said that the song views will keep growing.

Tthusi777 said: “Congratulations Kelly you deserve it. We all relate to the song and it empowers us to continue striving for the best💙💙💙 Well done”.

Sinekhayaqevent said: “Your glow👌👌👌 will keep on keeping on n will continue to pray for more success💞”.

While Kgao_m15 said: “God will show off ka wena Kelly keep on being a strong beautiful woman ❤️😍”.

Khumalo also took to social media yesterday to show off her solo celebration for her birthday.

The “Life With Kelly Khumalo” star posted pictures and a video of her enjoying time outdoors with a glass of bubbly on hand.

Her fans wished the star in their numbers.

Swelihley said: “Haaaaaappy happiest birthday Sis Kelly🔥❤️😍🔥💃🎉🎊🍰🎂 May God continue to bless you. Hope you have a lovely, beautiful day”.

Le.esa8731 said: “Oh it's my birthday too today, happy birthday cc.I love you and I know y you are my role model,we are sharing same date and month♥️”.

While awarding winning actress Refilwe Modiselle said: “Happy birthday darlie, may you see many more filled with all the wonderful things you still hope for @kellykhumaloza 🤗💛💐🎉🎂❤️🙏🏻💃🏼”.