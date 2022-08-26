K.O big ups Big Zulu for reigniting SA hip hop

Big Zulu has been the topic of conversation on social media all week. The 36-year-old rapper sparked a wave of responses, both negative and positive, after he released a diss track that addresses a host of local stars. K.O and Kwesta are two of the high-profile rappers to have responded so far as the hype on social media intensifies. In the midst of all of this, K.O isn’t taking any of the drama personally.

The Skhandaworld boss took to Twitter on Wednesday night to pay homage to Big Zulu for bringing some much-needed buzz to SA hip hop. “@BigZulu_ZN brought back all the excitement SA Hiphop was in dire need of. Respect that man,” he said. @BigZulu_ZN brought back all the excitement SA Hiphop was in dire need of. Respect that man🫡 pic.twitter.com/EvYirfo5HV — K.O (@MrCashtime) August 24, 2022 Tweeps have been divided about this with some arguing that beef isn’t necessary to boost the genre. “I don’t like how you guys are making the consumers & the audience think we can’t have an exciting hip hop scene based off quality music, good relationships & collabs, you guys are making everyone think we need beef to do numbers or to grow SA hip hop which isn’t a true reflection,” wrote @milliswa_.

I dont like how you guys are making the consumers & the audience think we can't have an exciting hip hop scene based off quality music, good relationships & collabs,you guys are making everyone think we need beef to do numbers or to grow SA hip hop which isn't a true reflection https://t.co/9kYC6ZRAMz — Milliswa💕 (@milliswa_) August 24, 2022 Others feel that Big Zulu sacrificed himself for the good of the genre. @Makuaworld wrote: “Big Zulu took a stand and made himself a sacrificial lamb to put SA back to its rightful place. He deserves some credit however I crown @MrCashtime as the king of SA hip hop.” Big Zulu took a stand and made himself a sacrificial lamb to put SA back to its rightful place. He deserves some credit however I Crown @MrCashtime as the king of SA Hip hop. — Prince Makua (@Makuaworld) August 24, 2022 Pearl Thusi also credited Big Zulu with reviving the genre.

