KO, Nandi Madida, Davido win big at virtual SAMA26

KO, Nandi Madida, Davido win big at virtual South African Music Awards (SAMA26) #ForThaRoots. The coronavirus pandemic has forced the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) to go the virtual route with the organisers and the Recording Industry of South Africa (Risa) promising an epic five-night-virtual experience. For the first time in 26 years, Mzansi’s most prestigious music award ceremony will do things a little differently, with the crème de la crème of the music industry being honoured and celebrated virtually. Under the theme "ForThaKultcha", this year’s award ceremony is hosted by actress and television presenter Dineo Langa alongside funny man Donovan Goliath. The world-renowned Ndlovu Youth Choir kicked things off with an electrifying performance, befitting the nation’s biggest award ceremony.

Each night, artists will be celebrated under a different sub-theme. Monday’s sub-theme #ForThaRoots recognised artists from various traditional music categories.

Ndabo Zulu & Umgidi Ensemble walked away with two awards: Newcomer of the Year and Best Jazz Album for their debut release, “Queen Nandi: The African Symphony”.

Gospel sensation Dumi Mkokstad bagged his first SAMA after 20 years in the industry when he was declared a winner in the Best Traditional Faith Music Album for his latest album “Calvary”.

The iconic Amadodana Ase Wesile scooped the Best African Indigenous Faith Album for “Lona Ba Ratang Ho Phela”.

Acoustic duo, Qadasi and Maqhinga, scored the Best Traditional Music Album for “Ungabanaki”.

Hip hop star K.O and vocalist Nandi Madida earned the Best Collaboration Award for their banger “Say U Will”.

KwaZulu Natal based star Thokozani Langa clinched the Best Maskandi Album for “Upopayi”.

Nigerian superstar Davido won the Rest of Africa Award for his sophomore album “A Good Time,” while Namibian-born South African pop singer Riana Nel won the Beste Kontemporêre Musiek Album for “Sterker.”

In keeping with the #ForThaRoots theme, Goliath and Langa scored fashion points in stunning MaXhosa ensembles.

Comedian Skhumba Hlophe and radio personality DJ Ankletap kept audiences on the edge of their seats with their running commentary, while Lesedi FM presenter Thuso Motaung and singer Arno Carstens kept the viewers entertained from the comfort of their living rooms.

Amanda Black was part of the all-star line up of performers. She performed her rendition of “Ndizele Wena”.

Adding his touch was Big Zulu, who delivered a stirring performance of “Vuma Dlozi” alongside Mnqobi Yazo.

Commenting on the show, Nhlanhla Sibisi, CEO of RiSA said: ‘This has been both a challenging and exciting time for SAMA26.

“On the one hand, we had to get the show on the road after the disruption of Covid-19.

“On the other, the new conditions of lockdown and social distancing provided an opportunity for our creatives to think outside the box and try new things.”

She added:” I’m proud of what we saw this evening and applaud the production team and all hands that contributed to the success.

“I also wish to extend my congratulations to all the winners from tonight who did it for #ForThaRoots. I look forward to the next four nights of SAMA26 as we honour the best our country has to offer.”

Tuesday night's SAMA26 subtheme is #ForThaSoul.

Tune into Mzansi Magic or stream the show on MyMuze.com by Vodacom, on Tuesday at 9.30pm.

See below the full list of #ForThaRoots Winners:

Best Maskandi Album

Upopayi by Thokozani Langa

Best Traditional Music Album

Ungabanaki by Qadasi & Maqhinga

Best Collaboration

Say U Will by K.O featuring Nandi Madida

Best Traditional Faith Music Album

Calvary by Dumi Mkokstad

Newcomer of the Year

Ndabo Zulu & Umgidi Ensemble for Queen Nandi: The African Symphony

Best African Indigenous Faith Album

Lona Ba Ratang Ho Phela by Amadodana Ase Wesile

Best Jazz Album

Queen Nandi: The African Symphony by Ndabo Zulu & Umgidi Ensemble

Beste Kontemporêre Musiek Album

Sterker by Riana Nel

*Catch the SAMA26 between August 3 and 7, on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) at 9.30 pm and via streaming on My Muze.