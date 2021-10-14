K.O presented with three platinum plaques on his birthday

In celebration of his 40th birthday, Sony Music presented veteran rap artist K.O with three new platinum certifications for his singles “Supa Dupa”, “No Feelings” and “Call Me”. One of the country’s most prominent artists over the past 15 years, K.O has been on a tear since the release of “Supa Dupa” in 2019.

“Supa Dupa” was released in the midst of K.O’s apparent decline and famously thrust him right back on to the SA hip hop stage, propelling him from has-been to heavyweight. It was around that time that his partnership with clothing brand Asics was taking shape and his Skhanda World collective was starting to come together. Today, the Asics deal is bearing fruit and helping propel his brand to new heights, and Skhanda World is now arguably the most prominent rap collective in the country.

From his cryptic Instagram post recently, it also seems like K.O is set to release a new single this Friday, October 15. K.O (@MrCashtime) took to Twitter to share images of his new plaques and wrote: “How my birthday started today. “Thank you @sonymusicafrica. More plaques 💿 more 🎂 Supa Dupa (prod by Hylton Brooker & @GeminiMaejor) 💿 Call Me ft @iRuntown (prod. by @musscales @glothebeatz) 💿💿No Feelings (prod. by @musscales @glothebeatz) 💿”

No Feelings (prod. by @musscales @glothebeatz) 💿 pic.twitter.com/GTaqjxrO0i — K.O (@MrCashtime) October 13, 2021 A fan, @Conallo3, responded with a congratulatory message: "Happy birthday OG, man 'call me' and 'no feelings' were so underrated when they first dropped, glad they reached platinum status." Another expressed his disbelief at K.O's longevity: "It's 2021 bro. You've been here since 2006, this shouldn't be happening, no ways. "Congratulations Skhandisa! More on the way!"

@darklikecola shared a personal birthday message: "@MrCashtime, No artist had such impact on my life other than Ntokozo Mdluli, he's the reason I started listening to hip hop music and now I find myself being a rapper as well due to his inspiration, I just wanna say Many Happy returns of this day 🥧🥧 and thank you very much." Frequent collaborator Khuli Chana joined fans in showing K.O some love. @KhuliChana wrote: "Happy Birthday @MrCashtime 🥂 stay blessed Papito 🙏🏾."