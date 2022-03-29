Kwaito legend Professor returns to music with Ezangakini ft Shwi & Sun-El Musician

Two years on from his last release, 2020's "Sekawinile" featuring DJ Tira, veteran South African artist Professor on Friday released his new single "Ezangakini". An afro-electro and maskandi fused bop which features Shwi and Sun-El Musician, "Ezangakini" sees Professor depart from his usual style and showcase his versatility.

Record label, Universal Music South Africa, said in a media release: "The dreamy single is filled with surprise dynamics from the vocal sung by Professor, the rousing voice of Maskandi legend Shwi, Sun-El Musician’s distinct production value and Professor’s rap bar affirming why he is still one of the best lyricists in the country." "'Ezangakini' is a classic story of love and how one forsakes all else for his true love – a phase that is fast becoming scarce in our modern society, especially amongst the youth." "New single by @professorkalawa titled “Ezangakini” is out now 🔥🙌🏾. Let’s enjoy the music 🎶. #ProfessorEzangakini

Stream here: https://t.co/GAZwXtuAwn pic.twitter.com/mEVWXBbjHq — ⚡ Hluga ⚡ (@HlugaTheGuy) March 25, 2022 With over 15 years under his belt in the local entertainment industry, Professor has had a hand in dozens of South African hits, and "Ezangakini" might well turn into yet another hit. Despite his relative silence over the past couple of years, the Jezebel hitmaker has been active and working on new music with both new and experienced artists and producers.

