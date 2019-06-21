Lady Zamar. Picture: Supplied



The evolution from King Zamar to the Monarch, has taken place for dance muso Lady Zamar.

The "Collide" hitmaker celebrated her birthday on June 19 with the launch of her second album titled Monarch at a soiree held at the Universal Music Group's offices in Rosebank Wednesday night.





The 20-track album is according to Zamar a way for her to cement her status as one of the foremost voices when it comes to dance music in the country.





She explained that the album aimed to share some intimate stories and experiences of everything she's been through, particularly with the whirlwind success of her debut album.





She speaks in the video below about her experience in the making of the album just after having Happy Birthday sung to her by the audience:





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video A part of the conversation that Zamar had was addressing the miniature controversy around the titling of her first album, where she referred to herself as King, as opposed to Queen. A part of the conversation that Zamar had was addressing the miniature controversy around the titling of her first album, where she referred to herself as King, as opposed to Queen.





She explained that the idea behind Monarch, was that she had evolved, and become a higher leader, a Monarch.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video After getting through all the talk, she then performed a stripped down version of "This is Love", a song that can be found on the album as well: After getting through all the talk, she then performed a stripped down version of "This is Love", a song that can be found on the album as well:

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The new album is currently available from all digital streaming platforms platforms and for purchase. The new album is currently available from all digital streaming platforms platforms and for purchase.





It features collaborations with artists such as Tellaman and Rapsody while featuring tracks written by Msaki and Moonchild Sanelly to name a few.





IOL