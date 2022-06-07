Lady Zamar set to return with new music

There aren't many artists who've announced their arrival into the music industry more impressively than Lady Zamar. Her 2017 sprawling debut album, “King Zamar”, dominated airwaves and award shows, thrusting her firmly into the spotlight as one of the country's hottest stars.

Although Zamar won the best dance album award for “King Zamar” at the South African Music Awards (Sama) the following year she lost out to songstress Shekhinah for the female artist of the year and album of the year awards. While her sophomore album, 2019's “Monarch”, didn't quite meet the lofty heights of its predecessor in sound and in scale, Zamar was able to stay relevant through the lasting impact of “King Zamar”. She's since released just a handful of lacklustre singles, solo and features, over the past three years, leading many to write her off. Now it looks like she’s ready to shake off the cobwebs, tweeting on Monday, “New music coming soon!”

new music coming soon! — Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) June 6, 2022 With her light having dimmed significantly over the past few years, one would think it's going to take an incredibly cohesive and impactful body of work to return Zamar to her former glory. While she's been quiet on the musical front, Zamar has been steadily bagging brand deals over the past few years. Just last week, she announced a new ambassadorship with Houss Rentals. “LadyZamarXHoussRentals I'm so proud to announce this exciting new partnership with @houssrentals as their stunning and oh so cool Brand Ambassador,” she shared on her Instagram profile.

“I'm so excited for this journey and look forward to showing you guys just how amazing it would be if you joined in and became one of Houss Rentals’ customers. “I hope you enjoy exploring these beautiful estates with me as much as I have enjoyed finding these gems and trust me, @houssrentals has something for everyone.” Before pursuing her solo career, she formed a prolific duo with Junior Taurus in her late teens. In 2015, at the age of 19, the duo released their debut album, “Cotton Candy”, which spawned hits such as “Mamelodi” and “Run Away”.

