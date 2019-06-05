Ladysmith Black Mambazo. Picture: Supplied

Five-time Grammy Award winning Ladysmith Black Mambazo will be hosting the inaugural annual isicathamiya awards, the Cothoza Music Awards (COMAs), on June 22 at The Durban Playhouse. The COMAs will be the culmination of a three-day programme at The Durban Playhouse that includes a masterclass on June 19 and the Cothoza Music Concert on June 20.

Professor Joseph Shabalala, who founded the internationally acclaimed legends Ladysmith Black Mambazo 60 years ago, is very happy that these awards are finally taking place, since it has been his “Long time dream for isicathamiya music to be recognised not only as a national music treasure, but also as a great cultural export."

Award recipients shall be honoured with special awards to recognise their contribution towards the upliftment of isicathamiya music:

The Ingqwele Award

The Playhouse Company

Alexius Buthelezi

Paulos Msimango

The Professor Joseph Shabalala Ingqalabutho Award

Milton Mazibuko

Herdman Shabalala

Victor Mkhize – Colenso Abafana Benkokhelo

King Star Brothers

Dlamini Home Defenders

Newcastle Five Roses

Easy Walkers

Xolo Home Boys

The Solomon Linda Award

Solomon Linda

The Imbokodo Award

Afrika Mamas

“The COMAs will honour and acknowledge great contributions made by isicathamiya groups dating back from the era of Solomon Linda who created the globally known classic “Imbube”, and also acknowledge the current isicathamiya artists who are the torch bearers of this iconic music genre. The slogan for the first-ever COMAs is “Azibuye emasizweni a uzulu” an idiom loosely translated as “Let's go back to our roots,” says Albert Mazibuko, member of Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

Tickets for the Cothoza Music Concert headlined by Ladysmith Black Mambazo and featuring a number of acts on at June 20 are available at R150.00 from Webtickets.