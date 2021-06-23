Lana Crowster urges South Africans to help her get to NYU

South African singer, producer and music educator Lana Crowster has started a crowdfunding campaign to help realise her life-long dream of studying at New York University. The funds raised will be used to cover tuition for the two-year degree.

For Crowster, the experience of studying at NYU will afford her the ability to fulfil another passion of hers – giving back to up-and-coming musicians on the local scene. “I was supposed to start school in September 2019 but due to lack of funding and sponsorship, I was unable to attend,” reveals the star. She adds: “Fortunately, the Board of Admissions at New York University was granting a deferral which means they kept my spot for September 2020.

“Then Covid-19 hit and we all know how that went/is going. “Regardless, I am extremely determined to start studying in 2021 and Back A Buddy will be a great way to collect as much funding as possible for this cause.” With a career spanning over two decades, the Cape Town-based musician says she has realised, through research, workshops, and discussions, that South African young creatives “do not have a clear understanding of the business of music, their rights as artists as well as standard business practices”.

Lana Crowster. Picture: Supplied “All these things combined are what makes a successful and financially viable career path in the arts, but unfortunately, South African schools and tertiary institutions do not place importance on this, therefore I am pursuing this Master’s degree.” “I hope to learn foreign business practices within the scope of the creative industry and find a way to merge it with what I’ve learned in my years as a professional musician. “It is my aim to share this information with young creatives, especially young women, so that they can make their way through the industry without making too many mistakes.

“I’d like to give young artists the resources to create longevity within their careers in the music industry.” Lana Crowster. Picture: Supplied The singer recently released her latest single called Fake from her latest album, “Subconscious”. Commenting on her latest offering, Crowster said: “’Fake’ is a song I wrote about our generations’ tendency to give in to the perception of who people think we are, rather than embrace who we really are.

“It serves as a reminder that our truest selves deserve love, kindness and respect.” Crowster began her career in performance at the age of six. She later founded South Africa’s first professional all women 20-piece band, The Lady Day Big Band, which was created with the aim of “social upliftment through music, increased female representation in the music industry and the normalisation” of the women musician.