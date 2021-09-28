Langa Mavuso signs to new label
Award winning musician Langa Mavuso has found a new home. A new music home that is.
The star has signed with Dream Team Africa.
"I’m excited to be joining Dream Team Africa. They have done incredible work in the past with artists that I respect and love,” said Mavuso.
"My hope is to create impactful and healing work that reaches multitudes around the globe, while representing the continent through music and art. I’m excited to execute some wild dreams and reach new heights. We are building something so special together,” he said.
Recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic has been a challenge for the entertainment industry. Despite the relative constraints, Mavuso dipped his toes into post-lockdown waters and performed at six shows at BKhz Gallery in Rosebank, Johannesburg, to a sold out audience last month. ((August)) It was the perfect teaser for his upcoming tour planned for the last quarter of 2021.
Formerly known as Dream Team Talent Management, Dream Team Africa (DTA) returns as part of the Matrix Communications Group founded by entrepreneur Kgaugelo Maphai.
The management company has managed some of South Africa’s great contemporary artists including TKZee; Khuli Chana and Thembi Seete.
"Dream Team Africa, which I co-founded with my former partner Refiloe Ramogase in 2009, remains committed to pioneering and building sustainable careers for our amazing homegrown talent.
“We look forward to partnering with progressive brands that want to remain relevant and build affinity with consumers, through music in this evolving world,” said Maphai.
Continued Maphai: “We are glad to be back in this space and extremely excited to be working with the super talented Langa Mavuso. We will remain a boutique agency as that has differentiated us from competitors and proven to be our winning formula.”