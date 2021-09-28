Langa Mavuso signs to new label

"I’m excited to be joining Dream Team Africa. They have done incredible work in the past with artists that I respect and love,” said Mavuso.

"My hope is to create impactful and healing work that reaches multitudes around the globe, while representing the continent through music and art. I’m excited to execute some wild dreams and reach new heights. We are building something so special together,” he said.

Recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic has been a challenge for the entertainment industry. Despite the relative constraints, Mavuso dipped his toes into post-lockdown waters and performed at six shows at BKhz Gallery in Rosebank, Johannesburg, to a sold out audience last month. ((August)) It was the perfect teaser for his upcoming tour planned for the last quarter of 2021.