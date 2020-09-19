LISTEN: Black Coffee drops new single 'Ready For You'

Renowned music producer DJ Black Coffee joined forces with UK singer-songwriter Celeste on the new single “Ready For You”. The song combines Celeste’s angelic vocals with a poignant, jazz-inflicted production that gently unfolds across its duration. It follows April’s “SBCNCSLY”, Black Coffee’s single in collaboration with chart-topping singer-songwriter Sabrina Claudio. Both songs are set to feature on Black Coffee’s upcoming album, with further collaborations including N*E*R*D and The Neptunes star Pharrell Williams and three-time Grammy winner Diplo also confirmed for the project. Taking to social media on Friday, the “Super Man” hitmaker shared hee exciting news. Also sharing the snippet of the song, he wrote: “Hope the world is READY FOR YOU! My latest song single with @celeste is OUT NOW on all platforms!

“This beauty is a first glance into my forthcoming album... drop a ❤️ in the comments if you've already listened! #ReadyForYou #SBCNCSLY.”

Black Coffee’s diverse production style has gained him recognition across the world.

After releasing his multi-award winning album “Pieces Of Me’, his profile continued to grow as he found himself collaborating with the likes of Drake, Usher, Alicia Keys, and David Guetta.

Over the years, Black Coffee has also asserted himself as a proud philanthropist and businessman, recently sharing his “Africa Is Not A Jungle” initiative on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

Watch the video below:

“Ready For You” is available to all major streaming platforms.