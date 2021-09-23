Local musicians and comedians team up for a rare new EP

In an unlikely twist of events, local musicians and comedians have teamed up to deliver a comedy EP. After a significant winter of discontent, stars like Donald, Mashabela, Mpumi and Schalk Bezuidenhout plan on making life sunnier and funnier this Heritage Month with a one-of-a-kind hilarious EP.

The Comedy Central Africa EP will feature unlikely collaborations between some of Africa’s most well known musicians and comedians in an innovative and fresh celebration of some of the continent’s very rich heritage. The EP will unite African musicians from across various genres of music including amapiano, house, hip hop, R&B, Afrikaans pop and Afro Pop. They will be joined by some of the funniest comedians infusing styles and comedic flavours into one comic relief mixed pot.

The EP’s first release “Let me fill Your Holes” is a collaboration between award-winning R&B crooner Donald and comedians Schalk Bezuidenhout and Peach van Pletzen. The single is about those all too familiar potholes you wish the government had filled up by now and includes a cameo from Kurt Darren doing something you’ve never seen him do musically before. “I may be known for my music, but I do have a funny bone. I am honoured to be on a project that will allow me to merge my love for music with a touch of funny,” said Donald.