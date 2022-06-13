LOOK: Amaroto signs contract with Sony Music while partying at Megalo

MEGALO on 5th, one of the most popular and happening night spots in Jozi, has bore witness to many things but I doubt it’s ever been the scene of a major record deal being signed. Megalo is synonymous with all night long parties that draw young, wild partygoers looking to turn all the way up. It also usually draws appearances and performances from amapiano’s biggest acts week in and week out.

Amaroto. Picture Instagram On Saturday, the venue played host to Reece Madlisa and Zuma, the kwaito-amapiano duo that’s collectively known as Amaroto. But they weren’t there just to perform, they were there to put pen to paper on a new record deal with Sony Music Africa. “Amaroto had the coolest signing in history last night as they signed to Sony Music Africa at Megalo.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by FRESHMEN MAGAZINE (@freshmenmag) Appropriately, the duo’s latest single is titled “Megalo” and has become somewhat of an anthem about partying it up at the venue.

@SAHHExperts tweeted: “Amoroto are now signed to SONY Music Entertainment, this was confirmed in the early hours of this morning at Megalo,” shared @SAHHExpert. “Amaroto have upcoming projects coming out soon.” Amoroto are now signed to SONY Music Entertainment, this was confirmed in the early hours of this morning at Megalo. Amaroto have upcoming projects coming out soon❤️💯🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/fKznhkUtoO — SA Hip Hop Experts (@SAHHExperts) June 11, 2022 “The deal was sealed this morning at 2am on stage at #Megalo, making it the coolest signing thus far! Congratulations to Amaroto and the Sony Team. Looking forward to the upcoming projects 💫🅿️💙 #TheYanosPlug @SonyMusicAfrica,” @THEYANOSPLUG posted. #Amaroto sign a deal with #SonyMusicAfrica



The deal was sealed this morning at 2am on stage at #Megalo, making it the coolest signing thus far!



Congratulations to Amaroto and the Sony Team. Looking forward to the upcoming projects 💫🅿️💙 #TheYanosPlug @SonyMusicAfrica pic.twitter.com/VbRwFv7OIL — THE YANOS 🅿️LUG (@THEYANOSPLUG) June 11, 2022 Amaroto have been consistently cooking up hits since 2020 and have already put out two impressive projects, “Ama Roto” and “Ama Roto, Vol 2 (Kwaito Edition)”.

