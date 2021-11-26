LOOK: Drake’s manager hangs out with Tresor in LA

Tresor posted a picture in Los Angeles, California alongside Lebanese-Canadian entrepreneur and record producer, Oliver El-Khatib on Thursday. El-Khatib is the co-founder of Toronto-based Canadian record label OVO Sound.

El-Khatib founded the company in 2012 alongside producer and Canadian rapper Drake, who he's been managing it for over a decade now. “Finally got to meet and connect with my brother @oliverelkhatib in Los Angeles today , co founder of @welcomeOVO @OVOSound ⚓️🦉 Great things ahead 💎" Finally got to meet and connect with my brother @oliverelkhatib in Los Angeles today , co founder of @welcomeOVO @OVOSound ⚓️🦉 Great things ahead 💎 pic.twitter.com/cnP92hDFPk — TRESOR RIZIKI (@tresorofficial) November 25, 2021 The “Aphrodite” hitmaker was credited as a writer and a producer on Drake’s recent album, “Certified Lover Boy”, where he contributed to the song “Fountains” featuring Nigerian star Tems.

“Hey Africa , TRESOR 💎 is on Certified Lover Boy💐 Truly Honored to have been invited to write and produce new music with my brother @Drake 🦉 for his new album Certified Lover Boy ❤️💐#CLB “Drake feat. @temsbaby 🧠✍🏾 “Thank you for making a room for me and for your kindness 💫”

Thank you for making a room for me and for your kindness 💫 pic.twitter.com/nl8ZPQaayi — TRESOR RIZIKI (@tresorofficial) September 3, 2021 “Fountains” entered the Billboard Hot 100 at #26 a week after release, and “Certified Lover Boy” was nominated for the Grammy for Best Rap Album earlier in the week. Earlier in the year, Tresor was a special feature on El-Khatib Sirius FM-affiliated radio show, OVO Sound Radio alongside Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa. His music has been a regular fixture on El-Khatib’s sets all year. As has been a host of amapiano artists as the music continues to travel across the globe.