LOOK: Drake’s manager hangs out with Tresor in LA
Tresor posted a picture in Los Angeles, California alongside Lebanese-Canadian entrepreneur and record producer, Oliver El-Khatib on Thursday.
El-Khatib is the co-founder of Toronto-based Canadian record label OVO Sound.
El-Khatib founded the company in 2012 alongside producer and Canadian rapper Drake, who he's been managing it for over a decade now.
“Finally got to meet and connect with my brother @oliverelkhatib in Los Angeles today , co founder of @welcomeOVO @OVOSound ⚓️🦉 Great things ahead 💎"
The “Aphrodite” hitmaker was credited as a writer and a producer on Drake’s recent album, “Certified Lover Boy”, where he contributed to the song “Fountains” featuring Nigerian star Tems.
“Hey Africa , TRESOR 💎 is on Certified Lover Boy💐 Truly Honored to have been invited to write and produce new music with my brother @Drake 🦉 for his new album Certified Lover Boy ❤️💐#CLB
“Drake feat. @temsbaby 🧠✍🏾
“Thank you for making a room for me and for your kindness 💫”
“Fountains” entered the Billboard Hot 100 at #26 a week after release, and “Certified Lover Boy” was nominated for the Grammy for Best Rap Album earlier in the week.
Earlier in the year, Tresor was a special feature on El-Khatib Sirius FM-affiliated radio show, OVO Sound Radio alongside Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa.
His music has been a regular fixture on El-Khatib’s sets all year. As has been a host of amapiano artists as the music continues to travel across the globe.
A press release from Sheila Afari revealed, “TRESOR got on the radar of Drake’s OVO Sound Team after the release of his collaboration album ”Rumble In The Jungle“.
“They expressed how impressed they were by his work and personally invited him to contribute to Drake’s Certified Lover Boy.”
“Rumble In The Jungle”, which was released in April, is his joint album with the Scorpion Kings.