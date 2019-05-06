Kelly Khumalo and Chad da Don. Picture: Instagram

Local musicians Kelly Khumalo and Chad Da Don recently cleared months of speculation that they are married and yes, they are happily married.



Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the "Jehovah" singer posted a mini video revealing a big rock on her finger with looks, dropping receipts with the caption: "Who is going to believe me?", acco mpanied with a ring emoji.





In the video that was posted on Sunday, the singer is also heard saying: "...my husband just pulled a fast one on me and the question is who is going to believe".

On her Instagram Stories, the singer shared few images of the romantic moments over the weekend, also sharing receipts of her expensive rock.

Kelly Khumalo. Picture: Instagram Stories

Also taking to his Instagram account on Monday, Chad posted a video of the newly weds' rings, with a rather controversial caption accompanying the post.





"Pepereza Pepereza Nyefe Nyefe Nyefe ...Where’s her ring ?you cheap Chad!How can you only have tattoos of your rings ...Should of Married a real man Kelly blah blah blah

Tsek and just drink water thank you 😊 🙏 Happy Monday"

A few months ago the couple inked each other's initials and announced their engagement.





‘I said YES #MeetTheMansoors,’ read Kelly‘s post which seemed to sum up how elated she is!,"shared Khumalo on twitter.





Congratulatory messages started flooding the couples's timelines.

" Yeahhhhhh 🙌🙌 congrats big sis 💖💖💖may God bless your love," commented N aima Kay.





"Alilililililililililililililili," wrote Lorna Maseko.





"Congratulations to you both 🌋 you did it my guy 🏆🔥😭👏🏿 feel like a proud dad, added A vian Blitz.





"You know how to put haters at their place place shame 🙌♥️ God bless you guys," commented Refiloe Lethena.





IOL