LOOK: Major League DJz reveal that Drake might be among global stars to feature on coming album

Major League DJz are gearing up for the release of their eagerly anticipated album. Their last album was 2020’s Abidoza collaboration project, “Pianochella!”, which gave rise to the hits “Dinaledi” and “Le Plane E’Landile”.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ahead of the album’s release, the globe-trotting amapiano duo took to BBC 1Xtra to share a list of several global stars who are featured on the album. The list includes Jorja Smith, Tinie Tempah, Stefflon Don and Ty Dolla Sign. “The Majorleague DJz previews new music alongside @jorjasmith_,” @culturecollector shared. “@majorleaguedjz promise to take amapiano to the world with their next album with international features such as Stefflon Don, Jorja Smith, Ty Dolla $ign, Mahalia and possibly an OVO feature as mentioned during their @bbc1xtra interview. Cc: @majorleaguedjz.” OVO is Drake’s record label.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CultureCollecter (@culturecollecter) “We’re going international English vocals,” said the duo during the interview. “We’re taking African melodies and putting English vocals.” After the presenter probed on who was featured on the album, they revealed the list before adding that they were awaiting Drake’s confirmation.

Story continues below Advertisement

If they do get Drake on their album, it would mark the biggest international act to jump on the genre. The duo previously worked with Jorja Smith on the remix for her amapiano single, “All of This” featuring GuiltyBeatz, and have been pictured with her in studio on several occasions.Their coming album will be their first under a new deal with Atlantic Records. Currently, Major League DJz are promoting their recent collaboration with Major Lazer, Diplo, DJ Maphorisa and Tiwa Savage, titled “Koo Koo Fun”.

Story continues below Advertisement