LOOK: Mzansi celebs attend Channel O’s 25th anniversary at Altitude Beach

On Tuesday, Channel O celebrated its 25th anniversary with a massive party at Johannesburg’s Altitude Beach venue. The popular music channel has been at the forefront of documenting African youth culture over the years with its eccentric content.

Story continues below Advertisement

The channel recently announced that it will be marking this milestone with “a December to remember”. In attendance at the party were the likes of DJ Ph, Scoop Makhathini, Smash Afrika, Psyfo, Lerato Mokoka, Emtee, Candice Modiselle, Nomuzi Mabena and Rosemary Zimu. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Channel O (@channelotv) In case you didn’t know, today is national Channel O Day 🥳 We’re celebrating 25 years of culture, and everything music live at @AltitudeBeach 🏝 #CHO25 pic.twitter.com/jz94Rr1rXJ — Channel O (@ChannelOTV) December 20, 2022 “It’s incredible that Channel O has been around for this long while keeping things fresh,” said Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net.

“The channel has played a pivotal role in shaping and influencing music and pop culture over the years. “It has supported the craft of musicians – whether up-and-comers or the big names – and has bolstered movements and subcultures by giving them the spotlight they deserve. We would like to thank the audience for their continued support for, and investment in, Channel O. Here’s to another 25 years.” Some of the December programming Channel O has in store in celebration of the milestone includes “Own the O”, where viewers produce, write and shoot the show’s dedication links on their phones from wherever they find themselves on the continent.

Story continues below Advertisement