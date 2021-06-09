LootLove joins as new host of Apple Music 1’s ‘Africa Now Radio’

South African media personality LootLove is taking over as the new host of Africa Now Radio on Apple Music 1, beginning Sunday, June 13.

Africa Now Radio, Apple Music radio's first global African music radio show, recently celebrated its one-year anniversary.

Over the past year, the show has featured exclusive interviews with Davido, Nasty C, Tiwa Savage, Rayvanny and many of the biggest and brightest artists spanning the African continent.

The show has also debuted over 250 new releases and introduced Apple Music subscribers around the world to over 50 of Africa’s hottest new artists, from Omah Lay to Tems.

Based on the Africa Now playlist, Africa Now Radio with LootLove will continue to showcase the latest African sounds, be it amapiano, afrobeats, highlife, alte, house, hip-hop, bongo flava, or kuduro.

"I am beyond elated to host Africa Now Radio. This is a big moment for the universal language that is music.

“A moment that continues to shine a light on our continent, my home country — South Africa — and on all the magical talent we have.

“I am looking forward to seeing more, experiencing more and learning more through the beauty of Africa’s music. From the Cape to Cairo and to the rest of the world”, said LootLove.

On her debut episode, LootLove will be joined by the legendary Angélique Kidjo, who will talk about her upcoming album “Mother Nature,” which is set to be released late this month.

LootLove will also spotlight The Big 5 - the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment - and the next generation of African superstars featured in Apple Music’s artist program and companion playlist Africa Rising.

In the new Loot Loves feature, LootLove will select and play one track she loves from her favourite Apple Music African playlists.

Africa Now Radio with LootLove airs weekly on Sundays, beginning June 13 at 3pm on Apple Music 1.