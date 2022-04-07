Louise Carver embarks on nationwide 'Take My Hand' tour

It was a chance meeting with Simz Kulla from The Muffinz last year while working on her album at Audio Militia, a studio in Joburg, that led to the recording of Louise Carver’s latest single, “Take My Hand”. “We immediately hit it off and I asked him if he would like to create a beat for me, which I could then write on,” she explains.

“I wanted an up-tempo, happy groove that would remind people of going out, dancing with friends, beach holidays, and he did just that. “I then sat with the beat in the depths of Joburg icy winter with a glass of red wine and started writing about what I wanted to happen. Hot summer nights, sexy dresses and socialising again,” she said. Louise describes working with Simz like reconnecting with a lifelong friend. They just got each other, she says, and he understood what he needed from her.

“I trust him and he trusts me to deliver. We have another song on my upcoming album, 'Summerdaze', which is beautiful. I love it so much, it sounds like a lazy beach day,” she said. Carver recently released the music video for the single. The video starts off at Audio Militia where Simz and Louise are working together before moving onto Pablo House in Melville for some bar scenes.

The next scenes see them at 44 on Stanley and Doornfontein in the CBD where she dances around on the rooftop in the rain. It culminates with a scene at her home, where she indulges in a glass of champagne in the bath. “The music video came together so quickly and organically. I was very lucky to get Martin Bleazard as director because he is usually out of the country. I wanted to show movement, travelling through interesting urban spaces and rediscovering your city after lockdown. “South African designers, Lunar, came on board to design the gorgeous red sparkly dress that I am wearing and all the venues allowed me free reign to film,” she said.

Today, Carver will be setting off on the “Take My Hand” tour at Yoons Eatery in White River, before visiting 10 other dates across parts of SA throughout April. Simz will be joining her on tour. “Initially, when lockdown happened, I was in a state of confusion and a bit of shock, but then I realised it was the perfect time to write a new album. “I loved working with the five different producers, all bringing something so unique to my songs. It was wonderful to see how nothing can stop people from creating,” she said.

Carver’s upcoming album is almost complete, and she now just needs to approve the final process, which is called mastering. “We are planning to release the second single later in May and although it has the same up-tempo, exciting energy, it is produced by another talented producer, so it has a different feel. Every track on this album will surprise you!” Carver said. Take My Hand Tour Dates: