Lyle Anthony makes a comeback with Covid-19 inspired single ‘Love Wins’

“Popstars” 2010 winner Lyle Anthony, is making a music comeback with his latest feel-good single “Love Wins”. The South African-born musician who is currently based in Los Angeles, says he’s excited about the new single that is already making waves internationally. Commenting on the inspiration behind the song, Anthony explains: “’Love Wins’ was birthed on the onset of Covid-19 when I saw the need for a fun-loving, happy song during the crisis that left so many saddened, lost and especially with the political climate in America where I live and around the world. “I felt that so many people needed a reason to laugh, dance and sing again. It inspired me to get into the lab, write and produce ’Love Wins’. He continues: “The song is about love, all different types of love, love through inclusion, self-love, self-acceptance and how through love we can win again.

Written by the man of the moment himself, the song was mastered by LA-based producer Carl McGrier.

Anthony burst into the spotlight when he won the e.tv talent search competition Popstars in 2010.

The Afro-pop singer later joined the band Nne-Vida alongside Zinhle Dube, Lyle Volkwyn, Lihle Ngongoma and Oscar Torn.

Asked if he misses sunny South Africa, he said: “Oh yes! I miss home but LA is great too. I’m so blessed to be able to follow my dreams and so grateful for this moment.

“I grew up in the beautiful town of Bosmont, Johannesburg and was raised going to the theatre and being influenced so much by music.

He adds: “Shortly after my first singing job, I won Coca Cola Popstars to become a household name in South Africa and a part of the winning group.

“I’ve since been travelling and performing on stages around the world, including the 2010 World Cup in South Africa which was a great honour and I have also been headlining shows on cruise ships worldwide.”

The star is preparing to release his latest EP titled “The Love Project”.

“I have plans to travel around the world promoting and performing my song once borders reopen, hoping to perform at Pride events across the globe. I’d also want to positively influence the younger LGBT community, and aspiring performers to be whoever they are and love themselves wholeheartedly,” adds Anthony.

“Love Wins” is available on all major digital platforms.