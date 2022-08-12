Magic 828 expands ‘On Demand’ offering with the launch of several podcasts and a strong focus on women

Magic828 is officially expanding its ‘On Demand’ offering by launching its Podcast Partners and Podcast Originals products on their digital platforms this month. With a strong focus on women. Not only as hosts but as guests too. It kicked off with the first podcast, “Jetsetting with Janet”, on August 5. As a Magic Podcast Partner product, the weekly travel podcast show drops every Friday that keeps you up to date and informed of all the latest travel trends and topics.

Join thought leader, entrepreneur, globe trotter and travel fundi, Janet Pillai as she shares with you immersive travel adventures, whilst keeping you informed of bucket list experiences and hidden gems all over South Africa. Pillai is also the CEO and Founder MLT Corp, a company servicing the tourist, public, corporate and maritime sectors. Listen to her first podcast here.

The Wellness Show dropped on Women’s Day. As a Magic Originals podcast series hosted by Megan Edwards, the popular Magic828 Evening Show presenter takes a deep dive and gets into the truth behind the biggest trends in wellness today. Each episode will tackle aspects of wellness from fitness and to financial wellness and much more. We ask the question, how well are we?

Edwards talks to industry specialists, wellness experts, entrepreneurs and individuals who are passionate about wellness, much like herself. Her podcasts kicked off with guests, Giselle Loots, the Founder of Banting Baker Gigi specialising in keto meals, and Sine, the Founder of Yococo Vegan Ice Cream. On August 16, award-winning radio host, and on-air host of the Magic Midday Show, Seano Loots excites audiences with a South African leadership Magic Originals podcast series called “About 10,000 Hours”.

Loots speaks to athletes, authors, makers, musicians, foodies and industry leaders about how they’ve gotten to where they are today, and the obstacles they still endure. For his first shows, Seano will host Futures Strategist, Human Behaviour Specialist, Best Selling Author, Keynote Speaker and Advocate For Dogs, John Sanei and Sharlto Copley, whose movie with Idris Elba airs in mid-August. Derived from the isiXhosa and isiZulu, the word ‘Indaba’ refers to a meeting to discuss an important topic, Steven Taylor has real conversations with real people about important matters on “The Indaba Show”.

Be sure to catch entertaining, and thought-provoking conversations about anything and everything, from entertainment to politics. Landing on 23 August, Taylor has an exciting lineup of super interesting guests in store for you #WatchThisSpace. Finally, in early September, “On the Red Carpet” with Lynita Crofford. As a Magic828 on-air talent, and popular radio, television and stage personality, Crofford shines a spotlight on the world of actors, directors, filmmakers, artists and other creatives.

In each episode, she will pose the same seven questions to all of her guests, entertaining the listener and giving the audience a deeper insight into the private and professional lives of these artists. Magic 828 thanks its podcast hosts, producers, partners, sponsors, guests and listeners for their support in the launch of the Magic Podcast products. To those on-air listeners who don’t like talk, Magic 828 welcomes you to live stream and listen to AM.