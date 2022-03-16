Major League DJz sign to Atlantic Records

Atlantic Records is the home of superstars such as Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Burna Boy and other big names in music.

Major League DJz have been pushing amapiano to the world and performing at various venues in Africa and around the world, elevating the South African sound.

The popular twin DJs shared the good news on their social media platforms. On their Instagram post they shared just how much the record deal meant to them and indicated that there is more to come.

"It’s been a crazy journey for your boys and we would love to thank every single person that has been behind us through it all. “PIANO TO THE WORLD” was just a phrase that we believed in so much so that it changed our lives," read the post.