Major League DJz sign to Atlantic Records

Major League DJz have announced that they have signed a "major global record deal“ with Atlantic Records.
Atlantic Records is the home of superstars such as Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Burna Boy and other big names in music.
Major League DJz have been pushing amapiano to the world and performing at various venues in Africa and around the world, elevating the South African sound.
The popular twin DJs shared the good news on their social media platforms. On their Instagram post they shared just how much the record deal meant to them and indicated that there is more to come.
"It’s been a crazy journey for your boys and we would love to thank every single person that has been behind us through it all. “PIANO TO THE WORLD” was just a phrase that we believed in so much so that it changed our lives," read the post.
SIGNED A MAJOR DEAL WITH @ATLANTICRECORDS 1st South African 🗝️🔑🇿🇦 Amapiano djz to do so. 💯🤝 pic.twitter.com/RVaDl2ow1f— Brixton 🇬🇧 02 Academy 14 May 22 (@MAJORLEAGUEDJZ) March 16, 2022
"This is just the beginning, there’s still so much work to do, the door stays open for kids coming after us. Black child your dreams are valid. Let’s dream as a nation because wow the doors are open wide & the world is ready to embrace Africa," they said.
Major League DJz also revealed how their late cousin, rapper Riky Rick was instrumental in their journey, and they thanked him for guiding them.
"Lastly we would love to thank our late bro @rikyrickworld for being a part of this journey, being a part of the negotiations and always guiding us. We really wish you were here to watch it all unfold. Let’s do it like you would say ’LETS OPERATE BOYs’," they added.