Makhadzi’s gig at ANC event stirs controversy

Makhadzi found herself topping the trend list this week – not for her chart-topping songs but for her alleged political affiliation. The Limpopo-born star received backlash after she shared a picture of herself wearing a dress in ANC colours, with the caption: “Honouring the president's invite.”

It is alleged that Makhadzi shared the image shortly before her performance at an ANC event in Limpopo. With elections around the corner, celebrities get booked to perform at rallies and political events, to draw in big crowds and entertain them. The likes of Bonang Matheba, Pearl Thusi, AKA, Shimza, and Arthur Mafokate, have previously been criticised for publicly admitting their support for the governing party.

Makhadzi’s ANC regalia and her recent performance at the ANC event stirred a heated debate on Twitter, with many threatening to cancel the star. “I took the best decision to unfollow @MakhadziSA for support the marikana murderer,” commented @Rakgadi_EM. I took the best decision to unfollow @MakhadziSA for support the marikana murderer — 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐚𝐤𝐠𝐚𝐝𝐢 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐫 🇿 (@Rakgadi_EM) October 25, 2021 “Cyril Ramaphosa is destroying Makhadzi's brand by involving her in Politics. The ANC criminals will do anything to convince people to vote for them.

“They don't care about anyone, they just want votes,” tweeted Mr Handsome. Cyril Ramaphosa is destroying Makhadzi's brand by involving her in Politics. The ANC criminals will do anything to convince people to vote for them. They don't care about anyone, they just want votes pic.twitter.com/5Z3IOChXUe — Mr Handsome◾ (@MrHandsome_ZA) October 25, 2021 “What did we do to black people who supported the apartheid regime? The reality is that, the ANC is our new oppressor and people like @MakhadziSA are supporting our oppressor. “A morally upright artist would side with the people of South Africa instead of grooving with thieves,” added Xabisa Mtwana.

What did we do to black people who supported the apartheid regime ? The reality is that, the ANC is our new oppressor and people like @MakhadziSA are supporting our oppressor. A morally upright artist would side with the people of South Africa instead of grooving with thieves. pic.twitter.com/OwW6cXCcUO — Xabiso Mtwana (@MtwanaXabiso) October 25, 2021 “MAKHADZI is dining with the gang of thugs that's oppressing us, as long as she secures the bag? “The nation is angry, hungry … Ppl r losing jobs, i love Makhadzi but how the heck can she support ANC, a party that looted billions, how can she smile with these thugs,” wrote Marcel Mbewe. MAKHADZI is dining with the gang of thugs that's oppressing us, as long as she secures the bag? The nation is angry, hungry... Ppl r losing jobs, i love Makhadzi but how the heck can she support ANC, a party that looted billions, how can she smile with these thugs pic.twitter.com/EgRkm8oLrD — Marcel KingSag MBEWE (@MarcelMbewe) October 25, 2021 While many continue to criticise Makhadzi, her fans jumped to her defence.

“Leave Makhadzi alone. #Makhadzi,” wrote JR Josh. Leave Makhadzi alone. #Makhadzi pic.twitter.com/hrkAapPKKK — JR (@JR_JoshR) October 25, 2021 “We love our Queen Princess @MakhadziSA. Go to ANC Rally and perform … they can complain here but they will not feed your family. “Performing wearing school uniform doesn’t make you a student but respecting event theme.

“So wear that dress and go home with a money bag. #Makhadzi,“ commented Peter de Great. We love our Queen 👸 🔥🥰@MakhadziSA go to ANC Rally and perform 🔥🔥they can complain here but they will not feed your family. Performing wearing school uniform doesn’t make you a student but respecting event theme. So wear that dress and go home with a bag 💰. #Makhadzi pic.twitter.com/kgnKpUQyvi — Peter de Great (@PeterdeGreat3) October 25, 2021 “You hate Makhadzi or you hate the ANC? Don't forget that Makhadzi is only dressed like this because she's doing her job as a performer not because she's an ANC member,” added Yiyani Mbhungana. You hate makhadzi or you hate the ANC?

Don't forget that Makhadzi is only dressed like this because she's doing her job as a performer not because she's an ANC member. pic.twitter.com/UdQDq2pwex — UncleT🕵️ (@tiyanimbhungana) October 25, 2021 “Makhadzi is beautiful and she can accept any invitation.

“After all who can turn down presidential invite,” said @Ndi_Muvenda. Makhadzi is beautiful and she can accept any invitation ☺️ After all who can turn down presidential invite 😒 pic.twitter.com/sEUmunMAcs — Ndi MuVenda (@Ndi_Muvenda_) October 25, 2021 Meanwhile, Makhadzi shut it down in Botswana this past weekend. She performed alongside Botswana songstress Charma Gal.