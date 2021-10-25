EntertainmentMusicLocal
Makhadzi. Picture: Twitter

Makhadzi’s gig at ANC event stirs controversy

Makhadzi found herself topping the trend list this week – not for her chart-topping songs but for her alleged political affiliation.

The Limpopo-born star received backlash after she shared a picture of herself wearing a dress in ANC colours, with the caption: “Honouring the president's invite.”

It is alleged that Makhadzi shared the image shortly before her performance at an ANC event in Limpopo.

With elections around the corner, celebrities get booked to perform at rallies and political events, to draw in big crowds and entertain them.

The likes of Bonang Matheba, Pearl Thusi, AKA, Shimza, and Arthur Mafokate, have previously been criticised for publicly admitting their support for the governing party.

Makhadzi’s ANC regalia and her recent performance at the ANC event stirred a heated debate on Twitter, with many threatening to cancel the star.

“I took the best decision to unfollow @MakhadziSA for support the marikana murderer,” commented @Rakgadi_EM.

“Cyril Ramaphosa is destroying Makhadzi's brand by involving her in Politics. The ANC criminals will do anything to convince people to vote for them.

“They don't care about anyone, they just want votes,” tweeted Mr Handsome.

“What did we do to black people who supported the apartheid regime? The reality is that, the ANC is our new oppressor and people like @MakhadziSA are supporting our oppressor.

“A morally upright artist would side with the people of South Africa instead of grooving with thieves,” added Xabisa Mtwana.

“MAKHADZI is dining with the gang of thugs that's oppressing us, as long as she secures the bag?

“The nation is angry, hungry … Ppl r losing jobs, i love Makhadzi but how the heck can she support ANC, a party that looted billions, how can she smile with these thugs,” wrote Marcel Mbewe.

While many continue to criticise Makhadzi, her fans jumped to her defence.

“Leave Makhadzi alone. #Makhadzi,” wrote JR Josh.

“We love our Queen Princess @MakhadziSA. Go to ANC Rally and perform … they can complain here but they will not feed your family.

“Performing wearing school uniform doesn’t make you a student but respecting event theme.

“So wear that dress and go home with a money bag. #Makhadzi,“ commented Peter de Great.

“You hate Makhadzi or you hate the ANC? Don't forget that Makhadzi is only dressed like this because she's doing her job as a performer not because she's an ANC member,” added Yiyani Mbhungana.

“Makhadzi is beautiful and she can accept any invitation.

“After all who can turn down presidential invite,” said @Ndi_Muvenda.

Meanwhile, Makhadzi shut it down in Botswana this past weekend.

She performed alongside Botswana songstress Charma Gal.

Taking to social media on Monday, the star thanked her fans in Botswana for their support.

She wrote: “I managed to fill up the venue yesterday in Botswana … thanks to everyone who managed to buy ticket. I love you all #AfricanQueen.

She added: “BOTSWANA 🇧🇼🔥🔥 We met again and I felt so much at home. My music was playing EVERYWHERE… in Gaborone, we filled that venue up😭😭 You have always showed me the most love.❤️🙏🏾”

