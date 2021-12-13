Makhadzi's hit single ’Ghanama’ goes platinum

Limpopo trailblazer Makhadzi's huge chart-topping single, "Ghanama" featuring Prince Benza has officially been certified platinum. The lead single from her most recent album African Queen, "Ghanama" has been racking up huge numbers since its release in July.

Mogal success continues to give them haters CHEST PAINS😅😅😅😅😅#Ganamawentplatinum#Makhadzi pic.twitter.com/udOQp3QUUZ — 🎄Livhuwani Precious Mutavhatsindi (@LivhuwaniPreci4) December 10, 2021 The song's release was shrouded in controversy following fellow Limpopo hitmaker King Monada's claims that the song was originally his before it was released. Despite this, the song has been doing incredibly well in just five months since its release.

The music video is currently sitting on a whopping nine million views on YouTube while the audio is close to reaching one million streams on global streaming giant Spotify. The announcement was made at the launch of Makhadzi's Kokovha sneaker range. A collaboration between Kicks Sportswear and Makhadzi, this new range marks one of the biggest ever commercial deals for a South African artist with a reported value in the region of R120-million.

"Last night was a dream come true for me. I finally launched my new sneaker range called Kokovha together with Kicks Sportswearkicksportswear. "These sneakers are inspired by my roots and Venda culture. I did it with my mom next to me, what a moment for me. History was made last night" Last night was a dream come true for me. I finally launched my new sneaker range called Kokovha together with Kicks SportswearkicksportswearThese sneakers are inspired by my roots and Venda culture.



I did it with my mom next to me, what a moment for me. History was made last nig pic.twitter.com/1pXiORG6aY — Makhadzi (@MakhadziSA) December 10, 2021 Makhadzi has been enjoying a stellar year in which she's been among the best streaming artists in the country.