Makhadzi’s new hit ‘Ndiringe’ sets the tone for the summer

Multi-award-winning musician Makhadzi has become a force to be reckoned with, not only in South Africa, but internationally. The star has got fans eating out of the palm of her hand, releasing banger after banger, and her new single “Ndiringe”, from her coming album “Out Of Order: Afro”, is no exception.

The three-and-a-half-minute track was released on multiple streaming platforms on Friday and sets the tone for a heated South African summer. Listen to the track here: Sung in Venda, Makhadzi linked up with Mr Brown for the divine offering of energetic drums, soothing synths and folk-like storytelling, making it a welcomed addition to the multi-platinum star’s revered musical catalogue.

It’s not the first time Makhadzi and Mr Brown conjured up magic in studio. Earlier this year, in June, the pair gave fans the hit song “MaGear” and their equally popular hit “Murahu” from her “African Queen” album. With Makhadzi widely regarded as the queen of Bolobedu dance music, her accolades know no bounds, having become the most streamed female artist in South Africa and one of the region’s most cherished stars since hitting the big time. “Ndiringe” is the second slice of the coming “OOO: Afro” compilation, following on from the initial teaser track “Inkululeko” – an amapiano gem helmed by South African deep house duo Artwork Sounds.

The duo effortlessly join forces with renowned talents Russell Zuma and CocoSA. Set to be unveiled on November 11, “OOO: Afro”, is an innovative new compilation album curated by the Out Of Order label in partnership with Warner Africa. It’s the first in a series of albums to be curated and released by the label, with the “OOO: Afro” record intending to spotlight a myriad of talent ranging from household names to up-and-comers across the African region.

Recently, the star also teamed up with singer and reality TV star Papa Penny, and on her Instagram account she shared a video of them dancing together. In the caption, she wrote: “I brought Papa Penny back in studio to remake his Milandu Bhe hit which ruled one of the festives back in 90s ... it’s going down #AfricanQueen2.0” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Makhadzi (@makhadzisa)