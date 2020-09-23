Marc Lottering: My ultimate SA music playlist

This Heritage Month, we are looking to celebrate the best of South Africa and this, of course, includes our local music.

We are asking SA artists, celebrities and music industry experts to share their ultimate SA Music Top 10 playlist.

“It surely is impossible to honestly compile a favourite top 10 song list. Sober. But I've tried,” said comedian and award-winning actor Marc Lottering.

“All of these songs mean something to me in terms of how they make me feel. Amazing lyrics and magical chord structures can easily get my heart racing. Brenda (Fassie) appears twice because it would not be right to have her there 10 times.

“Jonathan Butler is there because we just don't talk about him enough. Zayn Adam is there because he's the King of the World. Hope you enjoy my selection.”