Marc Lottering: My ultimate SA music playlist
This Heritage Month, we are looking to celebrate the best of South Africa and this, of course, includes our local music.
We are asking SA artists, celebrities and music industry experts to share their ultimate SA Music Top 10 playlist.
“It surely is impossible to honestly compile a favourite top 10 song list. Sober. But I've tried,” said comedian and award-winning actor Marc Lottering.
“All of these songs mean something to me in terms of how they make me feel. Amazing lyrics and magical chord structures can easily get my heart racing. Brenda (Fassie) appears twice because it would not be right to have her there 10 times.
“Jonathan Butler is there because we just don't talk about him enough. Zayn Adam is there because he's the King of the World. Hope you enjoy my selection.”
You can catch Lottering in the online show “Three Wise Men Stand Up to Save the District 6 Museum” alongside Nik Rabinowitz and Riaad Moosa on October 31. Tickets cost R80. Book through Quicket. All proceeds will go to the museum.
And then catch him live at the Baxter Theatre from 18 November 2020 to 9 January 2021 in “Lottering on Lockdown”. The live stand-up show will see Lottering deliver new material, alongside his favourite stories from his hugely successful online shows “My Fellow South Africans” and “Another One”. Book at Webtickets.
Here is Marc Lottering’s ultimate SA music playlist:
1. Bright Blue – Weeping
2. Zayn Adam – Give a little love
3. Brenda Fassie – Weekend Special
4. Clout – Substitute
5. Vicky Sampson – African Dream
6. Mango Groove – Special Star
7. Brenda Fassie – Vuli Ndlela
8. David Kramer – Matchbox Full of Diamonds
9. Jonathan Butler – Lies
10. PJ Powers – Jabulani
