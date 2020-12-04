Master KG makes it onto Jay Z’s Tidal 2020 playlist

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

There is just no stopping the success train that Master KG is on. The musician continues to solidify his name internationally, this time by making it onto American rapper and business mogul, Jay-Z's Tidal 2020 playlist. While the Covid-19 pandemic has changed how we live, 2020 has been a phenomenal year for the “Jerusalema” hitmaker who has been collecting win after win each week. From reeling in a whopping 143 million streams on Spotify this year, along with winning eight prestigious awards, it's no surprise Jay-Z and his team were left to do the right thing of adding Master KG to their fire 2020 playlist. Clearly enjoying his latest win, Master KG took to Twitter and said how “amazing” it was that his international banger, Jerusalema, had made Jay-Z's list.

Jay Z Added Jerusalema on His Playlist Amazing!!! https://t.co/zdsELyuzHl — Master KG Music (@MasterKGsa) December 3, 2020

Last month Master KG took home top honours’ to win the coveted Best African Act at the 2020 MTV EMAs.

In a virtually recorded acceptance speech, the now globally renowned superstar Master KG gave thanks to all his fans who have helped make his smash hit “Jerusalema” one of the biggest songs on the planet.

“I would love to thank my sister Nomcebo, my team Open Mic Productions, and everyone who has supported Master KG, thank you so much.

“To all my fans all over the world, without you, this would have not been possible,” he commented.

The South African superstar joins the ranks of previous MTV EMAs Best African Act winners from Burna Boy, Davido and Tiwa Savage.