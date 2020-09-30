Milan Rendall: My ultimate SA music playlist

This Heritage Month, we are looking to celebrate the best of South Africa and this, of course, includes our local music.

We asked SA artists, celebrities and music industry experts to share their ultimate SA Music playlist.

2020 has been a big year for musical partners and UCT scholars Milan Rendall and Thando Skwatsha.

In September 2019, Milan attended the annual Music Exchange (MEX) entertainment economy-focused conference in Cape Town. As a young up-and-coming songwriter and producer, he was keen to learn from the best in the business. and less than a year later Milan and Thando have released their debut album.

“Love Is is our own inquiry into the interconnectedness and qualities of love and life. We explore themes of hope, self love, struggle and forgiveness through cinematic music, powerful melodies and honest lyrics,” says Milan.