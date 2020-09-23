Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier: My ultimate SA music playlist

This Heritage Month, we are looking to celebrate the best of South Africa and this, of course, includes our local music.

To this end, we are asking SA artists, celebrities and music industry experts to share their ultimate SA Music Top 10 playlist.

Reigning Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Olivier is preparing to hand over the crown when her successor is named next month.

Miss South Africa 2020 will be crowned at The Table Bay hotel in an entertainment-packed event on Saturday, October 24, from 5pm. The event will be screened live on M-Net and Mzansi Magic, and will be streamed live for an international audience.

Olivier been busy packing up and moving from the Miss South Africa apartment, which has been her home during her reign.