Moreira Chonguica: My ultimate SA music playlist

This Heritage Month, we are looking to celebrate the best of South Africa, and with Master KG’s Jerusalema topping charts around the world, all we want to say is that our country has been producing fantastic music all along.

Many well-known African musicians have also been woven into the rich tapestry of South African music.

As one of Mozambique’s finest musical exports, jazz saxophonist Moreira Chonguiça’s music and his investment in fostering young talent has seen him aligned and working with some of the world’s finest players and organisations that nurture music, culture and education.

With a catalogue that extends more than 14 years, and with no less than six critically celebrated and awarded albums, Moreira returns to Music Exchange this week to talk about where he sees the continent, his music and the economy he informs, headed.

Moreira Chonguiça’s ultimate SA Music top 10