Mpho Sebina drops visuals of ’Too Late For Mama’ in honour of Brenda Fassie

Singer-songwriter Mpho Sebina recently released visuals of the classical hit single Too Late For Mama in honour of the late Brenda Fassie. The music video follows the successful release of the remake of Too Late for Mama, which was the cover of the popular Spotify playlists African Heat, with over 800 000 followers and New Music Friday. It was also selected as Apple Music’s Track of the Week.

In the song, Sebina is celebrating the legacy of MaBrrr’s iconic song which was originally composed and written by Sello “Chicco” Twala in 1989. Sebina’s rendition was produced by DJ Kenza and Favi Motsemme, with DJ Black Coffee as the executive producer. “The song for me represents the struggle of black women everywhere from past generations until now.

“I wanted to express the melancholy of the song through black and white visuals, hoping that it evokes that feeling in the audience,” says the songstress. “The storytelling element is what I appreciate most about the song. It’s a cinematic song ... listening to the song is like watching a movie.” In conversation with IOL Entertainment, the Botswana-born star says growing up MaBrrr’s songs inspired her to want to become the superstar that she is.

“I’ve been listening to Brenda since I was very young. The Agh Shame Lovey video holds a joyfully vivid memory of me in my youth enjoying that song, believing I could become a superstar one day, believing I could achieve my wildest dreams and also dancing like crazy with my cousins.” On what she enjoyed most about the making of the music video, the singer explained: “The team was everything. I got to work with people I admire. “Nikiwe ’Nix’ Dlovu and Thobeka Mbane are incredible artists and I was honoured to work with them. Lindo Langa who directed the video has a really beautiful eye.”