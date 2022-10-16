Musa Keys bags his biggest highlight of the year

DJ, music producer and vocalist Musa Keys’s star keeps shining brighter and is getting internationally recognised. The “Selema (Po Po)“ hitmaker has scored a nomination in the Best African Act category at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards.

Story continues below Advertisement

Keys is up against African acts who have been dominating on the continent and internationally. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAYO🌐 (@musakeys) Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Black Sherif, Tems and Zuchu have all topped the charts this past year. Keys took to his social media platforms to share the biggest highlight of his year. He is having a great year after bagging the TECNO Record of the Year at the South African Music Awards in August.

His fans wasted no time in congratulating their favourite artist on his latest achievement. Keys is one of the biggest amapiano acts in the country. He has been labelled a top-tier superstar by Black Coffee, and Lewis Hamilton is a fan of his music. The Formula 1 champion used Keys’s hit single “Selema (Po Po)” as the soundtrack to one of his Instagram Reels. The Reel gave a recap of his weekend at the French Grand Prix. Hamilton at one point in the video picks up his phone and shows “Selema (Po Po)” playing on his Spotify.

Story continues below Advertisement

News of Keys’s nomination comes hot on the heels of the announcement of his Feather Awards nomination for Musician of the Year. Nominees for the Feather Awards were announced on Thursday in Johannesburg. Each nominated individual, in one way or another, has either represented or inspired the LGBTQIA+ community with excellence and distinction over a period of 12 months.

Story continues below Advertisement