Mzansi is totally gaga over Shekhinah’s new album 'Trouble in Paradise'

Platinum-selling musician Shekhinah has finally dropped her most- anticipated follow-up album, “Trouble in Paradise”.

In her 12 track body of work, Shekhinah takes fans through waves of pain, loss, recovery, and the acceptance of what her life has become.

The award-winning songstress pours her heart out as explores the reality of life without any filters.

Below are the top 5 tracks that are already fan favourites.

Beautiful: Shekhinah’s favourite song from the album reminds us that we are beautiful as we are, regardless of the path we have walked.

Tides: The singer finds herself drowning and her partner is the only person that can save her.

Not Safe: A symbol of the bridges she burned to get to where she is, and her paradise does no longer serves as a source of security for her anymore.

Fixate: A kind reminder to learn to love yourself the way that we want others to love you.

Then there’s “Love it Here”, a song written by Grammy Award Winner and local musician, Manana. The song celebrates some of Shekhinah’s blissful moments.

The album, which officially released this Friday, May 7, is already a hit with Mzansi, judging by the fans reactions on social media.

Below are some of the social media reactions.

“So proud of this release babes🌸🌺🥀🌼🎀,” commented Lady Zamar on IG.

“This New Shekhinah is 🔥🔥🔥🔥, well so was the last Shekhinah in fact all the Shekhinah records are just 🔥🔥🔥 Playing this all day,” added Brenden Praise.

“Congrats, Superstar,” tweeted Poppy Ntshongwana

Congrats, Superstar ! 💥💖🙌🏾 — Poppy Ntshongwana (@PoppyIsMyName) May 7, 2021

“You did the damn thing, listening to this all day,” wrote Siya Beyile.

You did the damn thing, listening to this all day🌻 — Siyabonga Beyile (@SiyaBeyile) May 7, 2021

“You cooked this fire, added Nompumelelo.

You cooked this fire ❤️😩😩😩❤️ pic.twitter.com/kxqYuwcg8W — Nompumelelo (@Lelo_Melelow) May 7, 2021

And the tweets keeps flooding as Shekhinah continues to top the trendlist.

Instantly my new favorite album. This is a top tier body of work, thank you @shekhinahd ❤️ #TroubleInParadise 🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/XJK2Fk8DjM — Mpho Miss Posta Assegaai (@MsPosta) May 7, 2021

Wait! Hol’ up! How did 12 tracks fly by in a single heartbeat?😭😭😭

How seamless is this album!?🙆🏽‍♂️🙆🏽‍♂️🙆🏽‍♂️ @shekhinahd 🔥🔥🔥#TroubleInParadise ♥️♥️♥️ — Ngasii (@Ngasii_) May 6, 2021

The Durban-born singer thrust into the limelight in the seventh season of South Africa’s popular singing competing show, “Idols SA”.

After being eliminated, she proceeded to enter the competition in its eighth season where she landed in the Top 6 and she never looked back since.

In 2016 she had 3 hit singles under her belt – “Back to the Beach”, “Let You Know” and Black Coffee’s “Your Eyes”.

A year later, she released her debut album “Rose Gold” leading with the single Suited.

“Rose Gold” is certified platinum and has won three Samas including the Album of the Year.