Mzansi praises DJ Maphorisa for his verse on 'Izolo'

Local music producer DJ Maphorisa has landed on the right side with his verse on his new song, “Izolo”. One half of the Scorpion Kings recently dropped the video for “Izolo” with Tyler ICU featuring Madumane, Mpura, Daliwonga and Visca.

The “Banyana” himaker jumps on the second verse where he talks of how he’s bought expensive drinks, seen big buildings and stayed in big houses and that while he’s “ghetto” he can also be international. Amapiano fans couldn’t but sing his praises for how he slid on the song. Is it normal that I want to learn this verse like I want to perfect it 😭 https://t.co/F8EJYcauzK — liightlysalted (@lilithastu) August 3, 2021 Hate it or love it verse of the year no matter what Genre @DjMaphorisa 🙌🙌🙌🙌 https://t.co/Ep8bWuUUUC — TOUCH (@THANDILE047) August 3, 2021 He killed it Phori ❤️🙌🏼 https://t.co/wGmtdenYik — MoAfrika🇿🇦 (@Hloni_Monyane) August 3, 2021 Over the weekend, the other half of the Scorpion Kings, Kabza De Small, walked away as the night’s biggest winner at the South African Music Awards (Samas).

The 27th edition of the annual awards was aired on SABC1 on Saturday, after a virtual recording. He walked away with four awards, the biggest number by a single artist this year, followed by DJ Maphorisa with three. Kabza’s collaboration with DJ Maphorisa as Scorpion Kings earned them awards for album of the year, duo or group of the year and best amapiano album for “Once Upon A Time In Lockdown.

His solo effort, “I Am The King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust”, earned him the male artist of the year gong. Hosts Lawrence Maleka and Bontle Modiselle Moloi were a joy to watch for their admirable rapport. Performers such as Langa Mavuso, Sjava, Buhlebendalo, Big Zulu, Riky Rick, Intamba Yase Dubai, Bucy Radebe, Azana, Boity, Reece Madlisa and Zuma delivered some memorable performances.