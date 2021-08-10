Mzansi still shaken over passing of amapiano stars Mpura and Killer Kau

Social media has been abuzz with an outpouring of tribute messages for the families of amapiano artists Mpura and Killer Kau who died in a car crash over the weekend. According to the reports, Mpura and Killer Kau, together with three other occupants were on their way to an event in Rustenburg, where they were due to perform, when the accident happened.

Fellow amapiono star, Dudu Ngwenya, aka Lady Du, broke the devastating news to the public when she paid tribute to the duo on her Instagram page. Speaking to IOL Entertainment, the family of Killer Kau, real name Sakhile Hlatshwayo, confirmed in a statement that the 23-year-old artist and music producer has died. "We received a call on August 9 from a detective informing us about an accident in North West. The detective told us that Sakhile Hlatshwayo was one of those who died," said Kau’s older sibling Gugu Hlatshwayo.

Lady Du took a lot of flak from unhappy social media users who slammed her for announcing the duo’s passing before the families had released their official statement confirming their deaths. In her since-deleted post, Lady Du shared her heartbreak and shock after learning about the pair’s untimely passing. “I will never be the same again. God, what did we do, why Father, where will I get the strength, God? I’m beyond broken,” read Lady Du's post.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Lady Du shared an emotional tribute to her late “brothers", also reminding her followers that celebrities are human and they hurt just like anyone else. “I don’t think I wanted to do this but I feel like I want to do it. We are not celebrities when we lose our brothers, we're not celebrities when we're in pain, nobody can handle the pain of losing people that they care about,” expressed the star. She continued: “Guys, please understand that with me, I'm not a celebrity when it comes to losing people I care about ... I've never felt so weak in my life..uMpura and Killer Kau touched me in a way that one has ever touched me and I don't expect anyone to understand that, that for me to understand.”

The star also urged South Africans to pray for divine intervention to prevent premature deaths. “Fame doesn't mean anything when you lose people that you love. Artists are broken..we need to be there for one another because we risk our lives to get to events to make people happy. “We need to learn to pray, we are too young to die like this,” added the star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LADYDU (@ladydu_sa) Tributes continue to pour in on social media as fans and friends member the young artists. “Got to see him perform for the first time at Focalistic’s birthday he performed straight after me and I loved his energy on stage. #RIPKillerKau.” Got to see him perform for the first time at Focalistic’s birthday he performed straight after me and I loved his energy on stage



🕊 #RIPKillerKau pic.twitter.com/yslTcdwvMb — KhuliYano (@KhuliChana) August 9, 2021 “Rest in peace young Kings 🕊 Broken heart #Ripmpura #ripkillerkau #ripkhanyahadebe #ripthandotot,” tweeted Oskido.

Rest in peace young Kings 🕊 💔 #Ripmpura #ripkillerkau #ripkhanyahadebe #ripthandotot pic.twitter.com/g0PC5CwAdQ — BackToTheFutureOutNow (@OskidoIBelieve) August 10, 2021 “Today’s story is the saddest bed time story to date. Pensive face #ripmpura #ripkillerKau,” wrote Reason. Today’s story is the saddest bed time story to date. 😔 #ripmpura #ripkillerKau — KHANDA SHISA🧠🔥 OUT NOW! (@ReasonHD) August 9, 2021 “Just woke up to the sad news of their passing. Deepest condolences to their family, friends, loved ones & dear fans. Lalani ngoxolo young Kings🙏🏿 The LORD is close to the brokenhearted & saves those who are crushed in spirit,“ added DJ Sbu.