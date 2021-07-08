Mzansi unhappy with Makhadzi dropping 'Ganama' without King Monada’s vocals

Local singer Makhadzi Muimbi dropped “Ganama”, without King Monada on it, after a quarrel over the song’s ownership, to Mzansi’s disappointment. Last week, Makhadzi was trending on social media over a quarrel with the Dzena Mo hitmaker.

Taking to Facebook, the “Matorokisi” star released a statement, saying that she is the owner of the song “Ganama”, which has been making rounds on social media before its official release. “I got a lot of people asking me about the ’Ganama’ song. ’Ganama’ is my song, my concept and melodies, featuring King Monada and Prince Benza on the beat. I did the song after recording Monada’s ’Impossible’,” Taking to Facebook, King Monada explained that Makhadzi cannot claim the song, when they both worked on it together, and featured Benza.

He added that Makhadzi cannot claim a song that was produced by King Monada Music. It seems that Makhadzi just decided to remove him from the song and released it on Thursday, July 8. #Ganama is OUT NOW in all digital stores 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/i8mR1wPurV pic.twitter.com/noad6WVluA — Makhadzi (@MakhadziSA) July 8, 2021 However, it seems that local music fans aren’t impressed with the omission of King Monada on the song, and shared their displeasure online.

“Reality check: Ganama without King Monada isn't a hit, stop misleading the masses. We are not stupid. You will listen it with Makhadzi and Prince Benza” said @Stenfordm1. Reality check: Ganama without King monada isn't a hit stop misleading the masses. We are not stupid. You will listen it with Makhadzi and Prince benza https://t.co/ORdTJDfbkX — Billy Hernandez 💯🧒🧒 (@Stenfordm1) July 8, 2021 “I Love Makhadzi Music soo much ... But Ghanama without King Monada is trash,” commented @davhana_robert. I Love Makhadzi Music soo much.. But Ghanama without King Monada is trash. — 🇿🇦Thili Wa Nzhelele🇿🇦 (@davhana_robert) July 8, 2021 “Ya No!!!, Ganama by Makhadzi is not hitting the same without King Monada,” said @Duvhaaa.