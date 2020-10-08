Nadia Nakai set to drop visuals for ‘Nadia Naked’ in new doccie

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Local rapper Nadia Nakai has announced the release date for the documentary on her album, “Nadia Naked”. In September, the “Imma Boss” hitmaker surprised her fans with the release of her latest “Nadia Naked 2 Deluxe” album. This release is not entirely a new album, but a deluxe edition with five additional tracks from her much-anticipated debut album. The 22-track album features Cassper Nyovest, Tshego, Vic Mensa, Kwesta, Sio, Ycee, Stefflon Don and Luca Pryce. Over the past couple of months, Nadia has been teasing visuals for the new album on social media and this month she is set to take fans on a tour of the journey behind the project with “exclusive behind-the-scenes content and unreleased music videos”.

Taking to her social media pages on Wednesday, the “Naaa Meaan” wrote: “’I’m so excited and proud to ANNOUNCE that NADIA NAKED the documentary will be premiering on @channelotv Next week Friday! And exclusively available on @showmaxonline on the 15th October‼️ exclusive behind the scenes content and unreleased music videos from my Debut Album! Set your reminders now!‼️”

“Nadia Naked 2” comes as her first release since signing to Def Jam Africa earlier this year.

Speaking on IOL Entertainment before the release of the album, the “40 Bars” hitmaker admitted to having had to re-look her approach to making music, and allowing her more vulnerable side to come out in the album, which is something she hopes fans of her music will appreciate.

The full-length album which was preceded by the “Bragga” EP which was released in June 2019.