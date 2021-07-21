Nasty C features on Tokyo Olympics official song as the only musician from Africa

It seems that there is just no stopping Nasty C’s mission to become a household name globally. This week, the South African hip hop heavyweight was named as one of the musicians featured on the official soundtrack for the Tokyo Olympics.

The line-up includes 14 artists from across the globe who have lent their talent to the track titled “Colourful”. The song is released by Universal Music Japan and its accompanying music video features all of the 14 artists, including Japanese girl group Little Glee Monster, singer-songwriter Chikuzen Sato, Motohiro Hata, Taemin, a member of South Korean boyband Shinee, American singer Sabrina Carpenter, as well as the South African rapper. Taking to Twitter, Nasty C wrote: “Proud to announce I’ll be participate on TEAM Coca Cola’s official song “Colorful”.

Music Videohttps://t.co/TrBCpideTZ — IVYSON (@Nasty_CSA) July 16, 2021 Earlier this year the “Black and White” hitmaker revealed that he plans to retire when he turns 35, but only if he has made $1 billion (R14.5 billion). The award-winning rapper sat down with Sizwe Dhlomo in an episode of his podcast series and got real about how his approach to music has changed and how he thinks he could have done better in his rap career.