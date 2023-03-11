Nomcebo Zikode receives top entertainment honours at Forbes Woman Africa 2023

Renowned South African singer and songwriter Nomcebo Zikode has received top honours at the 2023 Forbes Woman Africa. The Forbes Woman Africa celebrates and recognises women from all over Africa who are groundbreakers in their respective fields of work.

Still basking in the glory of her recent big Grammy win, for her collaboration project “Bayethe” with Zakes Bantwini and Wouter Kellerman, Zikode has been crowned this year’s Top Entertainer by Forbes Woman Africa 2023. During her acceptance speech, at the Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit and awards gala dinner, at the Sun Bet Arena in Pretoria, on International Women’s Day, March, 8, the “Jerusalema” hitmaker said she was truly “honoured” for the recognition. “I wasn't expecting this,” said Zikode.

“For me, as a woman to be recognised by big brands such as Forbes…I’m feeling so grateful. I'm feeling honoured. Thank you so much for recognising my talent. In addition, the star highlighted that showbiz is not all glitz and glam as many perceive it to be. “I know that many of you when you see us, you always think that everything is just flashy... Life is all good and all of that but to tell you the honest truth, there is so much happening in this industry…The industry is very stressful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) Taking to her Instagram, Zikode expressed her gratitude for her second big win of the year. “God is showing off once again, if someone had told me I’d be here 3 years ago, I would’ve laughed in their face, but here we are!” She added: “I was awarded the Top Entertainer Award by Forbes Women Africa to top off an amazing day spent with phenomenal, successful women. Thank you to @forbeswomenafrica for this accolade💚.