Nomfundo Moh releases ‘uMthwalo’ off her upcoming album

Singer and songwriter Nomfundo Ngcobo, known professionally as Nomfundo Moh, follows up the runaway success of her first single “Lilizela” with “uMthwalo”.

Taken from the 20-year-old’s upcoming album titled “Amagama”, the track sees Nomfundo reflecting on feeling burdened by cumbersome responsibilities and reaching out for support.

Tell us about your upcoming album, when did you start working on it?

I started working on the album in late 2020 (September) when I realized that people would like to hear more from me.

How would you describe the sound of your album?

My album is African and authentic. It has that African feel that makes one miss home.

How would you describe the lyrical content of your album?

The lyrical content covers many aspects of life, which I believe many people can relate to. There are songs about love, hope, gratitude and many other aspects of life.

What were some of the challenges with putting this album together?

Some of the challenges I've been facing is finding myself stuck and having to be kind to myself, so I can be able to explore my creativity.

Being both a song writer and a singer/performer can be daunting at times.

Tell us about its title, Amagama. How did that come about?

Amagama, has two meanings for me. Firstly, it describes my lyrical content, the use of words (amagama) to express myself. Secondly, it emphasises how grateful I am for everyone who has contributed to my music journey.

I'm thankful to God, to my ancestors, my family and the whole MohFam (fans) for believing in me. I'm short on words to explain how grateful I am (ngiswele amagama okubonga)

You have released ’uMthwalo’ which is off your album, tell me about it?

“uMthwalo”, is a hope song. It talks about the difficulties of life, how everyone has got a burden on their shoulders.

Most importantly, it encourages people to talk about things that bother their soul, someone is always willing to listen.

Depending on how you feel, the meaning of the song can be religious, where you get to pour your heart out to God, so you feel lighter.

Listening to it as an Afro Pop song, it's more of confiding in someone you trust instead of bottling all the negativity inside.

What do you hope people take away from your music?

I would like people to pay attention to my lyrical content. In every song there's a story, and that story is a gift from me to them.

And the sound, that sound is unique, I'd like people to treasure it and let it be one of the things that remind them of being an African.