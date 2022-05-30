Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Nota Baloyi to host podcast interview with Fiesta Black

Benza and Nota Baloyi. Picture: Instagram

Published 35m ago

Controversial music executive Nota Baloyi is set to host a a podcast interview with Fiesta Black at popular African cuisine eatery Disoufeng Pub & Restaurant this afternoon.

"Nota Definitely outdid himself with this selection🔥🔥🔥 Catch them on todays podcast‼️" posted @your_girltshego.

As part of the line-up of festivities Mr Smeg will be playing a DJ set while “Podcast and Chill with MacG” co-host Sol Phenduka will be making an appearance.

"Artist’s ignorance has been unfairly exploited for far too long," Nota shared. "The buck stops here it’s NOT A podcast it’s a MASTERCLASS from a Music Business Authority.

He went on to boast about how he's doing it all by himself.

"MBA is self funded, no sponsors/blessers. Talk is cheap like tweets, I put my money where my mouth is & get it done right!"

"Today we listening to Nota podcast to avoid being scammed in da music business🔥🔥🔥," shared @NathiTwala4.

Nota shared through his Instagram page that the podcast interview would be live streamed from 4.30pm - 6pm.

"Knowing Nota...No stone will be left unturned 🤞🤞🔥🔥 See post for more details."

One of his most controversial takes came earlier this year when he took a swipe at local brands for not doing enough to create employment at home.

"Until Bathu, Drip etc. start manufacturing locally instead of creating jobs in Asia & dumping job killing products at our ports.

“Enough is enough, we can’t support black businesses that exploit this economy that uses slave labour by making our workers compete with China & India."

We're fully expecting plenty of fireworks during the interview.

