Nota Baloyi to host podcast interview with Fiesta Black

"Nota Definitely outdid himself with this selection🔥🔥🔥 Catch them on todays podcast‼️" posted @your_girltshego.

Controversial music executive Nota Baloyi is set to host a a podcast interview with Fiesta Black at popular African cuisine eatery Disoufeng Pub & Restaurant this afternoon.

Nota Definitely outdid himself with this selection🔥🔥🔥 Catch them on todays podcast‼️ pic.twitter.com/mlxk07dyiy — 𝕸𝖆𝖉𝖆𝖒’💗♊️🪬 (@your_girltshego) May 30, 2022

As part of the line-up of festivities Mr Smeg will be playing a DJ set while “Podcast and Chill with MacG” co-host Sol Phenduka will be making an appearance.

"Artist’s ignorance has been unfairly exploited for far too long," Nota shared. "The buck stops here it’s NOT A podcast it’s a MASTERCLASS from a Music Business Authority.

He went on to boast about how he's doing it all by himself.